General Manager- Parker Tractor

What was your first job?

Assistant varsity football coach at New Hope High School

Where did you go to school?

Bachelors degree in physical education from Delta State, Masters in Educational Leadership Delta State.

Tell us about your family.

I live Tunica with my wife Melody, sons Jeffrey 20, Bradley 16, daughter Krissa 7.

What is your current position?

General Manager of Parker Tractor in Tunica

Describe what you do in your job?

I manage the day to day operations of Parker Tractor.

How did you become interested in this position?

Long story short, I did our owners personal insurance and one day I walked in the store to make a change on his insurance and he offered me a job.

What do you like best about your job?

Dealing with the public

What do you like least about your job?

Getting caught at the computer and not being able to see our customers.

What is one goal you have not achieved?

I want to get a MBA.

What is the best decision you have ever made?

Marrying my wife, I out kicked my coverage.

What is the toughest business decision you have ever made?

I’m taking the liberty to change this question. I hope that’s ok. The two toughest decisions I ever made was resigning as Head Football Coach at Riverside HS. We had just finished the best season in school history and telling those kids I was leaving was HARD. Leaving Farm Bureau was second. Telling my Agency Manager Billy Hopkins I was leaving was tough. He was like a farther too me.

Name someone who made a big difference in your life?

My high school football coach Anthony Jenkins.He taught me hard work, discipline and teamwork.

Favorite Movie?

All the Rocky’s!!! Yes all of them!!!

Favorite Book?

Anything by John Maxwell

What music are you currently listening to?

80’s Hair Bands, love Rock Music

Hobbies?

Anything my kids are doing, hunting

Best advice you have been given (or can personally give others)?

Treat others as you want to be treated. DBJ