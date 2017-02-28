The Clarksdale based Delta Regional Authority, an entity created in 2000, continues to do great things for the Mississippi Delta. Some of DRA’s goals are to grow small businesses and help entrepreneurs, promote tourism in the coverage area, strengthen and cultivate innovate partnerships, promote good health, enhance and support the Delta’s workforce, and enhance transportation and infrastructure in their coverage area. Since its founding, the DRA has invested $163 million into more than 1,000 projects in the coverage area that have attracted total public and private investments of $3.3 billion. Additionally, DRA investments have helped create and retain more than 26,000 jobs, train more than 7,200 workers for 21st Century jobs, and deliver water and sewer improvements to more than 64,000 residents. Chris Masingill of Arkansas is the current Federal Co-Chairman and Chris does an outstanding job of running DRA. We at the DBJ salute this wonderful entity for helping improve the many who live in this region.