Barnes Named to Forbes’ List of Top Wealth Advisors

Dudley M. Barnes a CFP® affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC was among the advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online February 15, 2018.

“It’s a privilege to congratulate Dudley Barnes on this outstanding achievement,” said Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services. “It’s a testament not only to the success of Dudley’s business but also his professionalism and commitment to clients.”

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK received a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC is located in Clarksdale, Grenada, Oxford and Jackson, MS, and Memphis, TN and currently manages more than $1 billion in client assets.