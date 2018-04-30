Board of Trustees appoints MUW Senior Vice President as Acting President

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Nora Miller as Acting President of Mississippi University for Women at its meeting held March 22 in Jackson.

Miller currently serves as Senior Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer at the university and will begin serving as Acting President on July 1.

A member of the Long Blue Line, Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi University for Women. She earned a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 1998 and is a Certified Public Accountant. She has served on The W staff since 2001.

“Nora Miller has more than 15 years of senior leadership experience at Mississippi University for Women,” said Trustee C.D. Smith, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. “She has served as an integral part of Dr. Borsig’s leadership team and will do an excellent job as Acting President.”

In her role as Senior Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer at the university, Miller is responsible for the financial and business management of the university, the operation of the physical plant and related support services and the development and implementation of the campus facilities master plan. She also participates in the formulation of policies, programs and budget development and interacts with students, faculty, staff, the Board of Trustees and agencies to the campus. In addition, she serves as the legislative liaison for the campus, advocating for the university with state leaders and legislators.

Before being named to her current role, Miller served as Vice President for Finance and Administration for the university for 11 years. She has also served as Director of Budget and Financial Analysis and Director of Internal Audit for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning; Director of Accounting for Central Alabama Community College; Senior Auditing Accountant for Potter, Bryant & Tate in Birmingham, Ala., and as Supervising Senior Auditing Accountant for the Colleges and Universities Division of the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.