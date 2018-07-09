Delta Council Announces 2018-19 Officers

Delta Council recently held their 83rd Annual Meeting Friday, June 1, on the campus of Delta State University at the Bologna Performing Arts Center. The 2018-2019 President and Vice-Presidents of the organization were announced during the Business Session of the meeting.

Each year, a new President and seven Vice-Presidents are elected to serve as officers of Delta Council. This year’s President of Delta Council is Woods Eastland of Indianola. A retired CEO of Staplcotn, Woods has served on numerous national agricultural boards and commissions. He also served as Chairman of the National Cotton Council of America and has been an elected Director of Delta Council for many years. He and his wife Lynn have 2 children and 3 grandchildren.

Elected to serve as Vice-Presidents of Delta Council for the 2018-2019 year include Stanley Ayers of Leland, John Rodgers Brashier of Indianola, Pete Hunter of Clarksdale, B. Jones of Tchula, Floyd Melton III of Greenwood, and Ransom Myers of Dundee. Andy Anderson of Rolling Fork is serving a second term as Treasurer.

“This is an excellent group of Delta Council Officers and we look forward to their service,” said Delta Council Executive Committee Chairman George King of Chatham. “They add a tremendous amount of horsepower on so many opportunities and challenges that the region has, and we appreciate them giving their time and talent to making the Delta a better place to live and do business.”