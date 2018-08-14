Delta Regional Medical Center Adds New Screening to Save Lives

Each year, over 212,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer and 155,000 will die which is more than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. The Delta Regional Medical Center team is working diligently to lower negative outcomes by offering a Low-Dose CT (LDCT) Lung Cancer Screening.

LDCT is recommended for adult’s age 55 to 77 years who are asymptomatic with no signs or symptoms of lung disease, have a tobacco smoking history of at least 30 pack-years and/or a current smoker or have quit within the past 15 years. Eligible patients are covered for the Low-Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening by private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. The initial screening procedure requires a written order from the patient’s provider.

Scott Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, states “Delta Regional Medical Center continues to bring much needed services to the community with the hopes of changing lives. The lung cancer statistics are extremely disheartening and if our qualified doctors and staff can work with our patients to reduce their chances, then this is an important step in the future of health care right here at home.”

Benefits include but not limited to: Lung cancer found by the LDCT is often at an earlier stage of the disease and has been proven to reduce the number of deaths from lung cancer in patients at high risks; the scanning is painless, non-invasive and fast, which is important if a patient has trouble holding their breath; and if cancer is found with screening, patients can more often undergo minimally invasive surgery and have less lung tissue removed.

For more information about the Low-Dose CT Lung Screening, visit our website at www.deltaregional.com.

About Delta Regional Medical Center

For 65 years, Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) has served Washington County and the surrounding counties as the regional medical center. DRMC is positioned to handle emergencies by providing Level III Emergency Trauma service, delivering care in both inpatient and outpatient settings and providing treatment through home health and hospice, outpatient rehabilitation and therapies, surgery, physician clinics, and many other levels of service. For more information, contact Kim Dowdy, Community Development Manager, at 662.725.2830.

Delta Regional Medical Center is located at 1400 East Union Street, Greenville Mississippi. Visit us at www.deltaregional.com.