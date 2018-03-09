It’s Farming Time Again

As we publish the March edition of Delta Business Journal, farmers are beginning to break ground in their fields and are readying for the 2018 growing season. We have mentioned multiple times—on a good day farming is a tough business. The hard work and untold hours in the field, the sacrifice and uncertainty of this business, is not an occupation for the faint of heart. Farmers roll of the dice each year and as they do nothing is for sure but the debt. Toward that end, we at the DBJ salute our farmers and we are thankful for their efforts and determination as the economy of the Mississippi Delta is dependent on agriculture.