MDWFP and MSU to Host Pond Management Workshops in Yazoo and Tunica Counties

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Fisheries Bureau and the Mississippi State University Extension Service are hosting pond management workshops in Yazoo and Tunica Counties. The Yazoo County workshop will be held at the Yazoo County Extension Service Office located at 212 East Broadway Street in Yazoo City on Thursday, April 6th at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending this workshop are asked to register by calling the Yazoo County Extension Service Office at (662) 746-2453.

The Tunica County workshop will be held at the Tunica County Extension Service Office at 1221 Kenny Hill Avenue, Suite 3, in Tunica on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m. Those interested in attending this workshop are asked to register by calling the Tunica County Extension Office at (662) 363-2911 or emailing Mr. Anthony Bland at adb7@msstate.edu.

An hour-long presentation will include topics on pond design, fish stocking, harvest, vegetation control, liming, and fertilization. A question-and-answer period will follow. “These workshops will allow biologists and private pond owners the opportunity to discuss all aspects of pond management,” said MDWFP Fisheries Bureau Assistant Director Larry Bull. “We talk to many people each year who want help managing their ponds, and this is a great way for us to provide personal how-to information that can help pond owners achieve their goals.”

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2212. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.