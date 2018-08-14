Two MVSU officers complete police academy

Two Mississippi Valley State University officers are now ready to protect and serve after successfully completing the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Mississippi Delta Community College.

Officers Svante’ Brown of Greenwood and Henry Manuel, Jr. of Moorhead were among 24 cadets to graduate from the Academy Aug. 2 in Moorhead.

“Both of these young men started as security, and I saw the potential in them,” said MVSU Director of Public Safety Chief Alex Granderson. They have the will, the drive and the attitude for this profession. It’s hard to find good candidates for law enforcement in this day and time, but I’m very blessed to have them on my team.”

The cadets lived on campus five-days per week for 12-weeks to complete the academy, which included intense physical training and learning of the law.

During the graduation ceremony, Manuel was recognized for earning 3rd place and Brown for earning the 5th place Top PT (Physical Training) award. Both officers were also recognized for successfully completing the Warrior Challenge and for running five miles in under 50 minutes.

As part of the training, the officers also earned certification in shooting, shuffle steering, OC pepper spray and defense tactics.

Brown has been employed with MVSU for 3.5 years, and Manuel has been employed at The Valley for 2.5 years.