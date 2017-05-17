USA Rice Federation Principals Meet

Delta Council leader Curtis Berry of Tunica (third from right), who also serves in numerous capacities of leadership in the Mississippi and national rice industry, joined other USA Rice Federation principals this week in meeting with United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue (fifth from right) in Washington this week. Secretary Perdue will be the featured speaker for the 82nd Annual Meeting of Delta Council on Friday, June 9, at the Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland on the campus of Delta State University.