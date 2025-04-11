Britt Herrin Believes in Being “Delta Strong” 



Economic Developer Brings Lifetime of Skill to Position

Britt Herrin began a new role in June of last year as Delta Council’s Director of Economic Development, and Director of Delta Strong, an offshoot of the Leland-based organization. But Herrin is certainly not new to the Delta nor to his lifelong career in economic development.

A native of Quitman County, Herrin grew up on his family’s farm near Vance. He started his economic development career in the 1990s as the Executive Director of the Sunflower County Economic Development District. Herrin has also previously served as the Executive Director of the Pike County Economic Development District and Chamber, Webster Parish, LA Industrial Development District; and the Tate County Economic Development Foundation.

Herrin brings to the position a proven and impressive record of recruiting new companies to the areas in which he has led economic development efforts, as well as retaining and expanding existing businesses. His accomplishments have been recognized by a variety of organizations over the past thirty years and he has served on a number of regional and national boards and task force groups in leadership roles.

As the new leader of Delta Strong, however, Herrin says he has been tasked with developing prospects for the organization and the region it serves, not waiting on Jackson or others to seek the Delta out. His main focus in the role is on promoting economic development in the Delta and getting companies to consider the Delta as a location for their businesses.

“Delta Strong was founded in 2016 as a regional branding, marketing and business attraction program aimed exclusively at luring new manufacturing opportunities to our part of the state,” says Herrin. We’re supported by private sector financial institutions, PDDs, Port Terminals on the Mississippi River, seven Economic Development Foundations and our various utility partners.

In discussing his new position, Herrin states, “We believe Delta Strong has the potential to revitalize economic development opportunities in our communities and in the entire region. This great region can complement our existing strengths in agriculture and manufacturing, make our communities more livable and ensure that our children and grandchildren have opportunities here in the Delta.”

Herrin says that Delta Strong, a membership-based organization solely for entities based in the region, markets the Delta and our communities and sites and buildings directly to companies and site selection consultants. Delta Strong is focused on going straight to manufacturing and distribution companies and making direct contact and the case for the Delta as a preferred location.

“I’ve had other jobs throughout my career but never really left the Delta,” says Herrin. “I have family and friends here and it’s always been a big part of my life. So, working now for Delta Strong only makes sense, is logical and brings my career full circle, really. Plus, I’m excited to be back here now with all we have to offer which only makes my job at Delta Strong that much more fruitful,” he says.

As examples, Herrin notes the Delta’s unprecedented menu of incentives that few if any other locations in the nation have.

“Gap Counties, New Markets Tax Credits, Jobs Tax Credits, Rural Economic Development Tax Credits, Advantage Jobs—all of these are available in the Mississippi Delta,” he says.”Add all of these with our transportation assets of four lanes, interstate, railroad and ports, combined it makes the Delta a great location for business, particularly manufacturing industries. Plus, we’re business-friendly and have some incredible workforce development programs now in place. We have a lot to offer.”

Herrin and Delta Council also sponsor a regular meeting of Delta area economic development executives called Delta Developers. Delta Developers meet regularly to discuss common issues across the Delta and to get a consensus on how to address opportunities and challenges.

“The group, Delta Developers, is a very important and crucial vehicle to foster good relationships among other Delta economic developers and create an environment for collaboration of opportunities, and in solving challenges,” says Herrin.

“I’ve always been close to Delta Council, its mission and their Executive Director, Frank Howell, and had worked with Frank in the past,” says Herrin. “So, there’s been a relationship and partnership for many years. To be here working with them officially now through Delta Strong is a dream job for me and the future looks promising—not only for me personally and professionally, but also for the Delta region. I have worked in similar organizations to Delta Council so this is the perfect fit.”