C Spire Teams With the Amazon Company Eero 

C Spire, a leading national advanced technology company dedicated to transforming how people and businesses connect, live and work, has launched C Spire Connect WiFi powered by eero, an Amazon company. C Spire Connect WiFi features tailored bundles, enabling customers to add state-of-the-art features to enhance home connectivity and security. By teaming up with eero, a pioneer in mesh wifi innovation, connected living and superior performance, C Spire continues its commitment to customer-inspired solutions and supports its mission to transform lives through technology by providing the best solutions to meet customers’ needs now and in the future.

Through this collaboration and the launch of C Spire Connect WiFi, C Spire is bringing the latest mesh WiFi 7 technology to customers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. Backed by C Spire’s ultra-fast fiber infrastructure, each piece of eero hardware can connect hundreds of devices and cover 2,000 square feet of space—creating unified coverage across a property. C Spire Connect WiFi enables delivery of symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gigs, nearly forty times faster than traditional speeds, and 99.99 percent reliability, all with local 24/7 support.

“C Spire has a legacy of bringing advanced technology to our customers that delivers optimal connected living experiences, and the collaboration with eero is the latest example of that,” says Lee J. Webb, SVP Strategy for C Spire. “As customers connect more and more devices for not only work and entertainment, but also to run their households, C Spire Connect WiFi with eero hardware brings fast and reliable network performance to enable a seamless experience.”