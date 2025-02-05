Capitol Resources Expands Federal Lobbying Team

Capitol Resources, LLC, one of the largest and most versatile state-based lobbying firms in the country, has announced the addition of Andrew Hogin to its federal lobbying team. With over fifteen years of experience spanning state and federal government, Hogin brings a wealth of experience to Capitol Resources.

Hogin’s political career includes multiple campaigns, the Office of the Governor of Tennessee, and most recently eight years on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. As Deputy Chief of Staff for Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), his policy portfolio included agriculture, energy, and transportation. Hogin has worked in every facet of politics from supporting elections and fundraising efforts to holding senior staff leadership positions in both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

“Andrew is a strong addition to our federal team,” says Henry Barbour, Managing Partner of Capitol Resources. “His experience across state and federal government, combined with his deep knowledge of policy and politics, makes him a tremendous asset. His insight and strong relationships in Washington, including with the incoming Trump Administration, will provide immediate value and depth to our clients.”

“I am excited about joining the Capitol Resources team and helping clients successfully engage Congress and the Trump team,” says Hogin. “Capitol Resources has its roots in the states, and we have a great opportunity to build something special with our federal team. The CR team has a great deal of talent when it comes to navigating Washington, and we are excited about leveraging our new office location on Capitol Hill.”

Hogin’s political career began with Governor Bill Haslam’s successful gubernatorial campaign, followed by roles in the Governor’s office and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. He helped run Congressman Kustoff’s 2016 campaign before transitioning to Capitol Hill, where he served in senior staff positions in both the U.S. House and Senate.