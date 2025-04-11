Coahoma County Railway Seeks Revitalization



Benefits of Action Would Be Plentiful and Immediate

Apublicly-owned rail line that totals nearly seventy miles of mainline track is still in operation today in Coahoma County—but efforts are currently being made to revitalize the track and, in the process, revitalize the economy of the north Delta and beyond.

The historic leg of the rail line that was once a part of the Illinois Central Railroad, and before that, the Yazoo and Mississippi Valley Railroad, begins near Glendora, Mississippi and continues through North Tallahatchie County and extends through the full length of Coahoma County. It joins into the larger, nationwide rail network of track owned by Canadian National Railroad near the junction at Glendora.

This rail line was the transportation infrastructure that economically opened up the Mississippi Delta in the 1880s and fed its growth until the 1960s. Eventually, the Federal and State highway system was developed to be the new means of passenger and cargo transportation.

The rail, however, remained the most economical means for moving large volumes of material, such as agricultural commodities. Many industries still require access to rail as one of the criteria for site location. The Coahoma County Board of Supervisors had the foresight to preserve this key infrastructure by acquiring the right of way in 2000, and by maintaining and repairing the most critical parts of the rail system.

When the Illinois Central Railroad decided to discontinue the use of this portion of the rail line in the 1980s, it began to dismantle the tracks and sell them for salvage. Ultimately, the company decided to sell the right of way. The Coahoma County Board of Supervisors saw the need and future potential of the rail system that was already in place and began the process of acquiring the property and improvements.

Today, the rail line is still being used to bring in equipment and parts for wind turbines and carbon black used to shape the interior of tires, as well as used for rail car storage. At present, it has approximately thirty to forty miles of functioning track. This usable section of track serves the Clarksdale area and particularly the two industrial parks.

Although this part is functional, it requires consistent maintenance to be usable and reliable. The remainder of the seventy miles of track is in disrepair and needs to be upgraded to be usable again. The portion in disrepair is in the North end of Coahoma County.

Due to the outstanding efforts of the Coahoma Board of Supervisors, the public rail system of Coahoma County is still in operation and serving this part of the Delta. The continued efforts to bring the rail line up to its full potential is currently underway with some success, but additional funding would accelerate the growth potential for the community.

Tony Roberts, Regional Sales Manager for American Services—which has 40 years of railroad contracting experience and now operates the line after being granted a four-year lease by the Board in mid-February of this year—has met with leaders throughout Coahoma County and said that enthusiasm for revitalizing the rail is high.

“It will take a sizable investment to rehab the track,” says Roberts, “but it will be well worth it. The process would take about two years to rehab totally, but the economic benefits would be instantly visible. I’ve already been approached by various companies, some quite sizable, who want to create or use the track for service. Jobs will be created and new tax dollars will be made available for Coahoma County and the entire northern Delta.”

“Rail transportation remains a vital means for transporting material for industry, as well as crops and seed for the ag industry,” says Jon Levingston, Economic Developer for Coahoma County. “A functioning rail system in our region allows us greater opportunity to serve our existing industry and recruit new businesses to our region, all of which has the potential to produce more jobs and economic growth.”

“We negotiated the use of the rail system to preserve a vital transportation means for our County,” says Paul Pearson, District 1 Coahoma County Supervisor. Pearson is the longest serving Supervisor and the only current Supervisor who served when the rail was acquired by the County.

“While it has been costly for a relatively poor County to maintain, it has proven invaluable to the preservation of those industries whose jobs are vital to our economy,” he says.

Current Coahoma County Board of Supervisors president, Pat Davis, observes that “Preserving our rail system is important to our economic development goals. It is a key component in moving essential goods and services and the consequences of having this rail system contributes to the financial sustainability to our County.”

Terry Smith, president of the engineering and surveying firm, Smith & Weiland based in Clarksdale, says, “The rail system in Coahoma County exists today in large part because of the foresight and wisdom of the Coahoma County Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator at the time of acquisition, Hugh Jack Stubbs. The rail system remains today an important business and economic contributor to our economy and, if adequately maintained, play a role in our future growth.”

“Revitalizing rail service would play a crucial role in our ability to attract manufacturing businesses to our part of The Delta because it creates the ability to ship and receive the heavy freight that larger scale manufacturers deal in on constant basis,” says Mississippi State Senator, Reginald Jackson (D), who represents District 11 which covers parts or all of Coahoma, DeSoto, Quitman, Tate and Tunica Counties.

“Being able to bring in these new manufacturers would, of course, create higher wage jobs, which means more investment and growth in the local economy. This would be a game changer for the people of Coahoma County and the surrounding areas. A development like this could positively transform the health and economic trajectory of the citizenry for generations to come.”

Jackson continues, “With this revitalization there would also be hope of the opportunity of gaining passenger rail service. That would be a great benefit to us as we see tourists from around the country and world, who come to experience The Delta’s rich blues culture, at places like Ground Zero and Red’s in Clarksdale. Rail could help us grow that very special part of our economy exponentially.

“There is a lot of heart in this because the benefits of revitalizing rail run much deeper than just dollars earned and spent,” says Jackson. “We who live in Coahoma and the North Delta are a proud people with unique traditions and culture, and we would love the chance to share who we are with the rest of the country. We believe this will create avenues that would make that dream a reality. “

“Improving transportation services, especially rail service, can increase growth and improve the efficiency of new and existing industries. It can also benefit the agricultural industry by providing better access to markets. This will be a great thing for Coahoma County and the North Delta,” says Britt Herrin, Director of Delta Strong and Delta Council Director of Development in Leland.