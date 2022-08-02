Committed to Excellence

By Dr. Tyrone Jackson

Go Trojans! We use this phrase a lot here at Mississippi Delta Community College. Beyond success on the field, it reminds us that every day is a chance to do something posi-tive to make our college a little stronger on behalf of our students and our communities. As we enter into the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year, there’s never been a better time to enroll at MDCC. It’s hard to choose what’s most exciting at MDCC these days, but here are a few highlights.

First, MDCC received additional financial support from the boards of supervisors of all seven counties in our district. This local commitment is appreciated and is foundational to the college’s growth. On top of that, the state legislature earlier this year made an unprecedented commitment to MDCC’s future. Allocations include $7.5 million for a new men’s residence hall, $2.7 million for the construction of the Career-Technical Educa-tion building at the Greenville Higher Education Center (in addition to $850,000 allocated in a previous legislative session), $1.5 million for hangar repair at Mid-Delta Airport in Greenville, which will be used for our Aviation Maintenance and On Job Training Center, and an additional $2.866 million in construction/renovation funding. The college is grateful not only for our legislators, but for our strong community partners who understand that MDCC is working hard to create opportunities for students. This investment in our infrastructure will enable MDCC to give students an even better residential experience in the near future and provide even more career paths to students right here in the Delta.

Also, the college is now entering year two of its strategic plan, “Gearing Up For Success.” This plan sees MDCC targeting Student Success, Enrollment Management, Workplace Environ-ment, and Infrastructure as our four major initiatives. Some of the focal points of this plan include improving student development, rebranding for the college as a whole, increasing transparency and accountability, and creating a new campus master plan. These efforts re-present just a few of our goals, but at the core is the common drive to uphold our mission of expanding access to a quality education for all students.

Finally, I want to personally ask each reader to encourage students in their family to consider enrolling now at MDCC. The fall semester begins August 15th, and there are always registration options available to students at msdelta.edu. The last couple of years have been beyond challenging for all of us due to the COVID pandemic, but the college remains committed to a safe in-person classroom environ-ment. MDCC also has a wealth of online class options, as well as additional locations in Greenwood and Greenville. The Capps Center in Indianola continues to offer first-class workforce training programs. We are also applying the technologies learned during the pandemic to introduce new learning possibilities for students. Live streamed classes at night will allow students the benefit of being able to interact directly with instructors from anywhere, even the comfort of their own homes! Whatever your path, be it academic, career-technical, health sciences, or workforce, MDCC remains the best option for students to take the next step in their educational journey.

Let’s keep making the Delta stronger together. Go Trojans!

Dr. Tyrone Jackson is the ninth President of Mississippi Delta Community College.