Delta Health System Received STEMI Recognition 

Iris Stacker, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Health System in Greenville, announced the hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Silver recognition for its outstanding commitment to providing rapid, research-based care to patients experiencing ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a severe and life-threatening type of heart attack.

The STEMI Center award is given to hospitals that consistently follow the American Heart Association’s most current, research-based protocols for the treatment of STEMI heart attacks, ensuring high-quality care for every patient.

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to excellence in cardiac care,” says Stacker. “This achievement highlights the hard work and dedication of our emergency and cardiac teams who act quickly and skillfully to save lives. Through the ‘Mission: Lifeline’ program, we are applying proven protocols that give heart attack patients the best possible chance at recovery.”