Experience. Explore. Eat. The Mississippi Delta

By jack criss

Entrepreneur Stewart Robinson is passionate about creating memorable Delta experiences and sharing them with visitors from all over the world. Already known for his considerable culinary skills through his involvement with Delta Supper Club and Esperanza Outdoors, where he and partner Cameron Dinkins serve as guides and hosts for duck hunters from all over the country, his newest venture, Delta Overland, brings his vision of the ultimate Delta experience full circle. It is an obvious extension of Robinson’s enthusiasm for showcasing the area, offering custom, boutique travel opportunities in the Mississippi Delta.

“Running those two businesses and bringing people here to Mississippi from all over the country, inspired me to create a thorough and enjoyable tour experience for visitors to the Delta with Delta Overland,” says Robinson. “We take people to all of the hidden jewels here that, more likely than not, they’ve never even heard of yet still make up the true Delta feel and vibe. What I am doing with Delta Overland is cultivating memorable and personal visits for folks and show them the Delta they didn’t know they wanted to see. It is similar to the local fixers you hire when you travel overseas, for example.”

Delta Overland utilizes, as part of those Delta tours that might require a little something extra vis-à-vis transportation, a unique, customized Land Rover Defender 110 that Robinson had built in South Africa and shipped over. “It’s essentially a safari vehicle,” says Robinson, “and can seat eight people while I drive. As far as I’m aware, there’s nothing else like it in Mississippi.”











“The tours can be small and shorter—for one day—to a week-long vacation for larger groups wherein we handle every aspect from hotel bookings, dining experiences, visits to special sites and landmarks—whatever they desire. Customers can even select themes for their tours, from blues to civil rights to agriculture: we can customize any type of visit they want for any length of time they want, and handle all the details from A to Z,” says Robinson.

Since launching earlier this year, Delta Overland has hosted guests from Virginia to California and Minnesota to Florida. In addition to providing tours and experiences, Robinson has expanded private culinary experiences. “As 2020 and 2021 have continued to change all of our lives and daily realities, we have definitely seen private dining and unique small culinary experiences become one of our primary outlets. We can cultivate an outdoor dining experience in a special location for you here in the Delta or simply come to your home, camp or business and create a unique culinary experience for you and your guests.” DBJ

For more information, contact Stewart Robinson at 662.202.5695. Facebook: Delta Overland