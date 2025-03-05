Delta State Receives Reaffirmation Status

Delta State University has announced the reaffirmation of its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), a testament to the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement.

SACSCOC is the recognized regional accrediting body for institutions of higher education in the Southern states. Accreditation ensures that DSU meets rigorous standards of quality in areas such as academic programs, student services, faculty qualifications, and institutional governance.

“This reaccreditation underscores Delta State’s dedication to providing a high-quality education for our students while fostering an environment of innovation and growth,” says DSU President Dr. Daniel J. Ennis. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to our faculty, staff, and leadership team for their tireless work in achieving this significant milestone.”

As part of the reaccreditation process, Delta State University highlighted its Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), “Ask the Okra: A Campus Concierge.” This innovative five-year initiative focuses on improving student success by providing a centralized online service for connecting to campus resources. The service, which officially launched in January of this year, is designed to streamline processes for students, enabling them to address their needs without physically navigating multiple offices on campus.

SACSCOC serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among its members in the United States and international institutions of higher education.