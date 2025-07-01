Delta State University Holds Certification Ceremony 

Delta State University recently hosted a certification ceremony recently to recognize graduates of the Agricultural Aircraft Operations Career Pathway program. The event was held at The Gin in the West End District and celebrated a new generation of skilled aviation professionals poised to support Mississippi’s vital agricultural sector.

The program is the result of DSU’s collaboration with area ag pilots, the Cleveland Airport Board, and many others. The Delta State University Agricultural Aircraft Operations Career Pathway is a $2 million Congressional award that is funded by the U.S. Department of Education. Additional training and supportive services funds were provided for the students by AccelerateMS and the Mississippi Office of Apprenticeship, MDES, through South Delta Planning and Development District.

The program featured a special introductory video and welcoming remarks delivered on behalf of the Honorable U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith by her Field Representative, Bill Crump.

Hyde-Smith congratulated Mississippi’s newest ag pilots via teleconference, saying, “I regret that I couldn’t be there in person to join you in celebrating this milestone. I congratulate each of you for achieving something remarkable through your dedication, skill, perseverance in the Delta State aerial applicator pilot training program. Partnering with Delta State to launch this program has been very satisfying, and one of the most satisfying parts of my career as a United States Senator.”

The importance of agricultural aviation and workforce development in rural Mississippi was underscored by guest speakers Ike Brunetti of DRAFT, LLC, and Mitzi Woods of South Delta Planning and Development District. Their remarks highlighted collaborative efforts to expand opportunities for young pilots through education and training.