First-Class Education – By Rob Pearigen

Millsaps College is providing a world-class education in Mississippi’s capital city.

Our new Pathways program will provide tracks for professional and career development, connecting students with academic areas of interest and providing every first year student with an immediate cohort of mentors, advisors, and peers. This program will also connect students to professional communities in and beyond Jackson. The Pathways will cover arts, culture, and communication; business; exploratory; health; law and public service; and STEM and data science.

New academic partnerships have been established with public and private institutions to enable our students to both secure a Millsaps degree and advance their academic and career interests.

Through a new partnership with William Carey University, Millsaps graduates can earn teacher licensure in Mississippi and already have a jump-start on their Master of Arts in Teaching from William Carey.

New agreements with Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi allow Millsaps students to earn both a degree from Millsaps as well as an ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accredited degree in a number of engineering areas.

Early entry into nursing school or dual degree programs are available at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Our pre-pharmacy students with high academic performance are offered preferred admission to the School of Pharmacy at the University of Mississippi and at William Carey University.

The Else School of Management will offer a new certificate in data analytics this spring. This online certificate program provides foundational knowledge in data analytics, including data management, statistics, visualization, and collecting, storing and retrieving data.

A restructured music major, a new dual major in government and politics and religious studies, and a new minor in exercise science provide students with additional course options and fields of study.

We have also recently celebrated the completion of the Selby & Richard McRae Christian Center, the Windgate Visual Arts Center, and a new West Street entrance. This work represents nearly $20 million in private investment that helps us meet the academic and spiritual needs of our students and the community around us.

And, we are strengthening our Methodist roots through the development of the Youth Theological Academy (YTA), offering high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to learn and practice their faith in new creative and intellectual ways. Participants will attend lectures by Christian scholars, engage with others on critical justice issues, and build relationships with mentors. The inaugural YTA is scheduled for June 2020.

The story of Millsaps College is evolving every day, but continues to have as its central mission the work of providing students with experiences and knowledge that will last a lifetime and bring a return that far exceeds their initial investment.

Dr. Robert W. Pearigen is president of Millsaps College in Jackson.