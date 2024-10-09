Funds for UM Cannabis Program Approved

In a significant move toward advancing medical research and patient care in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that establishes the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Research Program at the University of Mississippi.

The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Kevin Blackwell and co-authored by state Sens. Reginald Jackson, Rod Hickman, Sarita Simmons and Nicole Boyd, represents a milestone in efforts to understand the therapeutic potential of medical cannabis and its impact on patient outcomes.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Reeves and the tireless efforts of Sen. Blackwell, Sen. Boyd and their colleagues in championing this landmark legislation,” says Robert Welch, director of the university’s National Center for Cannabis Research and Education.

“The establishment of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Research Program represents a tremendous opportunity to advance scientific knowledge, improve patient care and ultimately enhance the well-being of individuals across our state and the nation,” he adds.