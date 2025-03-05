GRAMMY Museum Names Board Members

GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi has announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. The new members are Betsy Aguzzi of the Mississippi Limestone Corporation, publicist and entrepreneur Zach Farnum and artist manager Gaines Sturdivant. Aguzzi, Farnum and Sturdivant have been elected to three year term. All terms for the new Board Members began this past January.

The Board of Directors is responsible for governance, oversight, and major decision-making for GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, and establishing a strategic plan so that the Museum can fulfill its educational mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Betsy Aguzzi, Zach Farnum and Gaines Sturdivant to our Board of Directors,” says Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “Each of these talented new members are experts in their individual fields and will be exceptional additions to our Board. We’re looking forward to working with them and the rest of our Board to continue to enhance our music education programming and other inspiring events that we offer here at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi for the next several years and beyond.”