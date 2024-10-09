Greenville Kearns Aerospace Expanding in Washington County

Greenville Kearns Aerospace Maintenance is investing in its aircraft maintenance operations in Greenville. The project is a $11.75 million corporate investment and will create thirty-one new jobs.

GKAM specializes in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as avionics/structure modifications, manufacturing, inspection and kitting for military and civilian aircraft. Since 2022, the company has leased a hangar at Mid Delta Regional Airport, where it previously committed to creating 250 jobs.

With this newest investment, GKAM plans to retrofit two existing aircraft hangars to be used for aircraft painting, paint striping, hazmat capture and hazmat storage and containment. The thirty-one new jobs will bring the total number of jobs committed to by GKAM to 281. Additionally, the new capabilities will make GKAM one of the largest aircraft depots in the U.S. and the largest veteran-owned small business in the U.S.

“Greenville Kearns Aerospace Maintenance has been part of the Delta’s economic landscape for more than a decade, and I am grateful this veteran-owned company is once again investing in its operations and in our state,” says Governor Tate Reeves. “By creating these thirty-one additional jobs, GKAM will employ nearly 300 workers at its Greenville location—an impressive figure that stands as a testament to the productivity of Washington County’s workforce and the fact that Mississippi is a great place to start and grow a successful business.”

GKAM expects to complete the expansion by the end of the second quarter of 2025.