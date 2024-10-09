Higher Purpose Co. Awarded $2.2 Million

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA), in partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), has provided over $2.2 million to support the development of the Higher Purpose Hub.

Higher Purpose Co. will renovate a historic building in Clarksdale to create a regional economic opportunity hub to enhance the financial, physical, and cultural well-being of Mississippi residents by offering centralized innovative services and amenities.

“We are honored to receive this significant grant from the Delta Regional Authority and the Economic Development Administration,” says Dr. Tim Lampkin, Founder and CEO of Higher Purpose Co. “This funding will advance our mission of improving economic opportunity in Mississippi. The vibrant renovation of the Higher Purpose Hub will not only provide essential services and business resources but will also create jobs, increase access to fresh food, and elevate arts/culture programming. We are excited to continue our purpose-driven work and this grant is a major step in making our collective vision a reality.”