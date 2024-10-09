Hunt Named to List By Inc. Magazine

Hunt, a full-service marketing firm located in Oxford announced the organization has been named on 2024’s Inc. 5000 list. Published by Inc. Magazine, the annual list recognizes the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies,” says CEO & President, Will Hunt. “This growth wouldn’t be possible without our partners, and of course, our amazing team.”

Rankings on the prestigious list are determined according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. Companies must satisfy the following requirements to qualify: The business must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must also be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent – not subsidiaries.

As an integrated marketing firm, Hunt specializes in developing and implementing full-scale creative campaigns for partners in various industries. In 2023, the firm was also recognized as one of the world’s Fastest Growing Agencies by Adweek.

“While our team travels nationwide, we build great brands from our home office in Oxford,” says Sr. Growth Strategist, Kallen Alderman. “This list showcases 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies across the country.”