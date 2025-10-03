Hyde-Smith Cosponsors Equal Campus Access Act  

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith recently joined U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) in introducing legislation to ensure public colleges and universities cannot withhold recognition, access to facilities, or other benefits from religious student organizations.

The Equal Campus Access Act of 2025 (S.2859) would ensure that religious student organizations will not face discrimination on college campuses. The legislation would codify a rule issued in the first Trump administration to withdraw federal support for colleges and universities that restrict the activities of religious organizations on campus.

“I believe our youth should be encouraged to express their faith, individually or as part of a faith-based student group. Their constitutional First Amendment rights of religion, free speech, or assembly should not be infringed upon, especially at institutions of higher learning,” says Hyde-Smith, who chairs the Senate Pro-Life Caucus. “This bill would codify that right and ensure schools pay a price for violating religious liberties.”

“Freedom of religion, speech, and association are Constitutionally protected rights in every place in America, including America’s campuses,” says Lankford. “This bill makes clear that public colleges must grant religious student organizations the same rights as every other student group. At a time when our nation needs hope and unity, the ability to exercise your faith must be protected, not cast aside.”

The Equal Campus Access Act is intended to ensure that public colleges and universities cannot restrict student religious organizations solely because of their religious beliefs, practices, speech, leadership selection criteria, or conduct standards.