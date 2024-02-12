Illusions & Accessories LLC

Computer Service, Security Equipment and Much More

By Catherine Kirk

For the past twenty-five years, Illusions and Accessories LLC in Greenwood has grown into a company that handles not just personal home computers, but the management of several business networks as well.

Although they are located in the Delta, Illusions and Accessories LLC is licensed for installations in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Illusions and Accessories LLC owner Shannon Storms says he has earned a range of trade certifications and licenses from vendors for approved resale from 1999 to 2024, such as: (CPP) Certified in Security Management; UEWA Certified—Ubiquiti Enterprise Wireless Admin; UBWA Certified—Ubiquiti Broadband Wireless Admin; Certified Cisco Meraki Network Operator: Grandstream Network Specialist; PDK.io—Access Control Certified Installer; and Panduit Cabling and Fiber Optics.

Within the past few years, Storms had the opportunity to be a host presenter trainer for one of the largest network equipment providers—Cisco—for webinars on hardware trainings to hospitality and educational attendees on several occasions.

“I’ve always had the entrepreneur frame of mind and wanted to succeed in business since high school,” says Storms. “I started selling and installing automotive neon lighting and aftermarket accessories purchased from dealers to friends starting in eleventh grade.”

In 1992, Storms joined with a major neon lighting USA manufacturer called Streetglow, Inc.

From there, he started an online website shopping store, illusionsneon.com, with over 200 products for shipping across the nation. He signed a purchasing dealer in the Netherlands to Streetglow, Inc. and distributed stock to international stores for two years for Streetglow, Inc.

For ten years, Storms participated in car show events with multiple demo vehicles and vendor trade show events with a vendor booth selling neon lighting and aftermarket accessories.

“I took electronics and trade courses in college and changed the track of business more to technology,” he says.

In 1994, Storms began developing and building websites, and repairing and building personal home computers.

“I began establishing the name and word of mouth even more as years passed,” he says. “Multiple businesses started asking for a company to handle support and management of their network and computers. I started the business name of Illusions and Accessories LLC in 1999 to establish the option to work on businesses and retail locations.”

And thus, the business’ website and marketing was changed to illusionsacc.com.

“Word of mouth spread and we now have multiple experiences working several types of fields from manufacturing plants, school districts, private schools, healthcare offices, hospitals, restaurants, hospitality guest properties, and senior living facilities,” says Storms.

In 2017, Storms says they opened a division of the LLC called Eyes in the Sky Surveillance to be able to handle additional corporate customers requiring certain contracts and requirements.

Throughout the past thirty years, Storms has worked as a technical director for educational institutions, computer lead technician, network repair technician, cabling technician, security camera systems installer, and access control security installations.

“We joined with a hospitality international wireless guest service company in 2003 and remain with them today as a contract premium hospitality installer for Guest WiFi,” says Storms. “Hotels, resorts, condos, name brand property chains served are Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG), Choice Brand locations, Best Western Hotel Brand (BWH), to name a few. All major hotel brands and private independent groups are included. Our company has an accomplishment of installing 117 hotel properties to this point across four states.”

Illusions and Accessories LLC is housed and operated from an office and stock location in Greenwood, with a small team of certified installers.

While they do not have walk-in locations for customers, they travel to customer sites and locations daily.