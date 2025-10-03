Invasive Cotton Pest



Recently confirmed in five Mississippi counties

Specialists with the Mississippi State University Extension Service are monitoring the spread of a newly detected invasive pest in the state that has the potential to severely impact future cotton yields.

The two-spotted leafhopper, also known as the cotton jassid, was first found in a Hinds County cotton field Sept. 8. It has since been confirmed in Noxubee, Neshoba, Oktibbeha and Forrest Counties.

Brian Pieralisi, MSU Extension cotton specialist, says he expects no yield impacts for this year’s crop that is nearing harvest.

“We are far enough along in the season that it shouldn’t be too much of a problem this year,” says Pieralisi. “Most, if not all, of our cotton acres are nearing the point of defoliation.

“But there is definitely concern for next year,” he says. “This pest is here, and it is important that producers are on the lookout for it now and especially next year. Since it’s been confirmed in two counties so far, it’s likely in other cotton producing counties.”

Plants with high numbers of the pest will exhibit severe hopper burn within just a few days, with leaves turning yellow, red and then brown. This injury resembles exaggerated nutrient deficiency and can result in premature leaf drop.

Adult two-spotted leafhoppers are about two millimeters in length and green in color with a black dot on the hind end of each wing. The nymphal stage of the pest has no easily identifiable key features. They feed on the underside of leaves.

In addition to cotton, the two-spotted leafhopper feeds on hibiscus, sunflowers, peanuts and a wide range of vegetables, including okra and eggplant.

Whitney Crow, MSU Extension entomologist, says it is key for Mississippians to learn what they look like.

“They are very small and can be easily confused with other common leafhoppers,” she says. “When possible, we are encouraging everyone to survey common host plants where this pest may occur—cotton, hibiscus, okra and eggplant. If anyone suspects they have found one, they should let us know.

“Since the pest has been confirmed in the state, we have begun surveillance efforts where possible. This information will be critical in helping us determine priority areas for surveillance next year,” says Crow.

Information about this pest is sparse, and MSU specialists are working with their colleagues in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama to learn more.

“There is still a great deal we do not know about this pest,” says Crow. “Our immediate priorities are to determine when it first moves into cotton, how quickly it spreads and what the best timing is for detection in the crop.

Crow says there is also a need to establish economic thresholds and identify appropriate insecticide termination points to guide management decisions.

“Right now, we know that there are several options for managing this pest, but surveillance is critical at this stage,” she says. “We need to know if populations are increasing, as that information will be vital next year for providing timely recommendations and helping producers make informed treatment decisions.”

The two-spotted leafhopper is native to India and was first detected in Puerto Rico in early 2023. In 2024, it was discovered in south Florida, and then in north Florida. In summer 2025, significant numbers of the pest were found in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. In late 2025, it was confirmed in both Texas and Mississippi.

Scientists are unsure how the insect species spread, but they speculate weather and the movement of hibiscus and other plants contributed to the insects’ expansion.