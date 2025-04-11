Johnson Elected as NCC Chairman for 2025

Patrick Johnson, a Tunica producer, who previously served as National Cotton Council (NCC) vice chairman, was elected NCC chairman for 2025 during the organization’s annual meeting in Dallas, Texas.

Nathan Reed, a producer from Marianna, Ark., will serve as NCC vice chairman for 2025.

Johnson is a NCC Cotton Leadership Program graduate and past participant in the NCC’s Producer Information Exchange program. He has served as a NCC director and on multiple NCC committees, as well as serving as the American Cotton Producers chairman.

Johnson is a partner in Cypress Brake Planting Co., a family farming operation in the Mississippi Delta. The diversified farm produces cotton, rice, corn, soybeans and wheat. Joining the operation in 1996, Johnson has sought to improve conservation and efficiency in the operation through the implementation of new technology and best management practices. In addition to the farming enterprise, Johnson is involved in several ag related businesses including Buck Island Seed Co., Three Way Gin, and Tunica Air Inc., an aerial application service.

He previously served on the EPA Farm Ranch and Rural Communities Committee and currently is a member of the EPA’s Pesticide Policy Dialogue Committee.