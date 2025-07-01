

Ladies Boutique and Much More in Downtown Indianola

In downtown Indianola, just off Front Street, sits a boutique that has quietly transformed into a hub for style, self-care, and local business. Lavender Lane, located at 100A Front Street—the first building on the right after the turn—isn’t just a store. It’s a one-stop destination where customers can shop for contemporary women’s clothing, find gifts for all ages, and even book wellness services, all under one roof.

The boutique is co-owned by sisters Corri Zepponi and Leah MacNealy, both born and raised in Moorhead. The two attended Indianola Academy, and after college, each made the Delta their long-term home. Zepponi has lived in Indianola for more than twenty-two years, while MacNealy now resides just south of town in the small community of Inverness. Their roots in the area run deep, and it’s that same familiarity with their hometown that sparked the idea behind Lavender Lane.

“We both love to shop. We’ve always loved clothes, and we’d talked for a while about doing something together,” says Zepponi. “At the time, Leah had stepped away from teaching special education, and we were just looking for something meaningful to build that could also serve a need in our town.”

That opportunity came in 2018 when a large, vacant building became available right off Front Street. The space was big—too big, in fact, for just their own boutique vision. But instead of scaling down, the sisters decided to expand their idea. They renovated the building to house not only Lavender Lane’s inventory, but also a collection of rental spaces that could bring other services into the fold. It was a smart move that turned a single business into a group of community-minded entrepreneurs.

“The building was just so big, we knew we couldn’t fill it all ourselves,” says Zepponi. “But we also knew that our town needed more variety, more services. So we thought, why not open the space up and let other people grow their businesses alongside us.”

Today, Lavender Lane shares its space with a children’s boutique called Honeysuckles, a Pilates studio, a full-service hair salon, facial services, IV therapy, Botox, and filler services. The setup creates a seamless experience for visitors. One might come in for a quick gift, stay for a facial, and leave with a new outfit—or all three.

The heart of the building, however, remains Lavender Lane itself. The boutique offers a diverse range of women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and accessories for shoppers of all ages. Whether you’re shopping for a tween, a busy working mom, or a woman in her 60s, the boutique aims to have something for everyone.

“We wanted Lavender Lane to be the kind of place where you could come in and get a little bit of everything,” says Zepponi. “We’ve got contemporary styles, fun accessories, seasonal shoes, and we’re always adding new things. A lot of our customers are people who can find what they need right here in our hometown.”

In that way, Lavender Lane fills a gap that rural and small-town shoppers know all too well. With limited retail options in the immediate area, the boutique offers a fresh, accessible alternative to big-box stores and distant malls.

“It’s nice not to have to leave town to shop,” says Zepponi. “That’s really what keeps us going—knowing that what we offer makes everyday life a little easier for our customers.”

And it helps that the store is easy to find. “We’re right off Front Street, the very first building on the right after you turn. You’ll see the lavender logo out front—you really can’t miss us,” says Zepponi.

While Lavender Lane has flourished over the past five years, the sisters have no immediate plans for expansion. Zepponi and MacNealy are focused on maintaining what they’ve built. The boutique is currently at full capacity, and continues to operate as a well-thought collaboration between their original idea and the community they’ve invited into the space.

“We just love our little town and we want to provide something that we think everybody likes and needs. We get to see so many of the customers that come in, even if they’re not just coming to see us but to enjoy the services that are available,” says Zepponi.

Visitors can shop in person or explore their inventory online at lavenderlaneindianola.com but for those passing through downtown Indianola, it’s worth stopping by in person.