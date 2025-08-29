Leland Medical Clinic $10 Million Expansion



Will improve healthcare access in area

Delta Health Alliance recently held a groundbreaking for a $10-million expansion of Leland Medical Clinic to house the Mississippi Delta Cares Center that will provide Leland and the surrounding rural areas with access to a number of different health and dental services that previously weren’t available in the community for many years.

Construction began August 18 for the clinic that is expected to open June 4, 2026. The architect and contractor for the project is D C Services, LLC.

“The USDA grant recently awarded to the Delta Health Alliance will bring significant changes to healthcare access in the Mississippi Delta,” says Kendarious Moore, Wellness Program Manager for the Leland Medical Clinic. “The expansion to Leland Medical Clinic will provide occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and dentistry services. These specialties have been difficult for many rural residents to access for far too long.”

Moore says the new facility will significantly reduce travel and financial burdens on patients while offering care on an affordable sliding fee scale and access to transportation.

“By bringing these services under one roof with affordable and accessible care, it represents the future of healthcare,” says Moore. “The Mississippi Delta Cares Center represents more than just a building but a commitment to closing healthcare gaps and improving quality of life for Delta residents. Leland Medical Clinic is taking away barriers that keep many people from important health services. We will offer transportation free of charge to patients, a sliding fee scale to patients that qualify, and continuity of care in-between all services offered at LMC.”

The addition of these services at Leland Medical Clinic will bring services locally means the Leland community and people who live in surrounding rural areas will no longer have to drive more than fifteen miles to receive services. Advantages for providers include referrals can be made quickly and with quality providers they know. It also allows for continuity of care for Leland Medical Clinic patients.

“As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable care to all members of our community,” says Hilary Meier, Vice President of Health at the clinic. “At Leland Medical Clinic, we are proud to expand our services to include comprehensive dental and allied health care. Through our sliding fee scale, we ensure that essential health services remain accessible regardless of financial circumstances. This expansion reflects our ongoing dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our community and promoting health for all.”

Leland Medical Clinic is owned and operated by Delta Health Alliance, providing services to Bolivar County, Sunflower County and Washington County. Originally a rural health clinic, Leland transitioned into a Federally Qualified Health Center lookalike providing comprehensive, culturally competent, and quality primary health care services consistent with Health Center Program requirements. Their current staff includes culturally competent and quality health care services consistent with Health Center Program requirements. The staff includes a medical doctor, two family nurse practitioners, two licensed professional counselors, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, social workers, a nutritionist and x-ray technician. The providers and staff are there to help patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity, behavioral health issues and living a healthy lifestyle.”

After the new clinic is open, it is expected to employ eight people.

Leland Mayor John Lee says the new clinic will be an asset in many ways including helping the efforts to bring Main Street downtown back to life.

“The expansion of the Leland Medical Clinic is a very welcome addition and will benefit our efforts to revitalize our historic downtown,” says Lee. “The clinic will have dental and medical facilities that will be a benefit to the city.”

Lee says the clinic will be the largest construction project in Leland in many years, and it is especially significant that it will be done in the heart of the city.

Leland has a population of about 4,000 and is known as the home of Kermit the Frog, one of the most popular Muppet characters in Sesame Street. The creator of the Muppets, Jim Hensen, spent part of his childhood growing up in Leland.