Lindsay Jones

Tunica County Prosecutor

What was your first job?

Working for Tucker, Selden and Tucker law firm in Tunica during the summers in college.

Education

I went to Ole Miss for undergrad where I got my B.A. in Anthropology. I attended Ole Miss Law School where I graduated with my J.D. in 2009.

Tell us about your family

I’ve been married to my husband Jason for twelve years. Jason works for Wade, Inc in Tunica. We have two sons, Baxter and Jenkins. We love spending time as a family watching movies or playing games.

Describe what you do in your position

As County Prosecutor, I prosecute misdemeanor cases in the county ranging from domestic violence, simple assaults, DUIs and traffic violations. I also prosecute all matters in Youth Court. In my private practice I focus on family law as well as Social Security disability cases.

How did you become interested in your career field?

I originally planned on going to medical school, but that first day of organic chemistry changed my mind! Working for a law firm in the summers made me realize that as an attorney I could help people with their everyday problems and be an integral part of my community.

What do you like least about your job?

Many of my cases involve children, whether it’s a difficult divorce or a case of child abuse in Youth Court. Those are the types of cases that are hard to leave at the office at the end of the day. But ultimately, I try to do whatever I can to ensure children are safe, protected and that their interests are put first.

Goal you have yet to achieve

To serve as Chancellor or Circuit Court Judge.

Best business decision you have ever made?

Running for and serving in a public office. I’ve made friends, business connections and gotten new clients and referrals while serving as County Prosecutor.

Worst business decision you have ever made

I’m not sure I’ve made a really bad decision, and I hope I don’t in the future, but there are definitely times when I have second guessed myself or my abilities. I think it’s important to have confidence in yourself and not be afraid to learn something new.

Two or three people who made a difference in your life while growing up

Without a doubt, my parents, David and Donna Klimek. My mother and father were best friends. They were a team. And they instilled in me the importance of having a strong family bond and how important it is to spend quality time as a family doing things like family movie nights, car rides in the country and family vacations. My father managed and eventually owned Tunica Farm Supply for over forty years and taught me how important it is to be involved in your community. My mother taught me to enjoy the simple things in life and to always turn to God in good times and bad. Sadly, my mother passed away in 2013, but she is the type of mother I strive to be to my children.

Favorite movie

Too many to name! I’m one of those annoying people who quote movies in my everyday life! Some of my favorites are My Cousin Vinny (obviously), Trains, Planes and Automobiles, Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List.

Favorite Book

Where the Crawdads Sing

What music are you currently listening to?

I love Queen, The Eagles and The Beatles, but lately I’ve been listening to more true crime podcasts than music!

Best business advice you have been given

Don’t burn bridges.