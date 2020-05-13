Mag-Pie Gift & Art Shop Serving Clarksdale for Over a Decade

By Aimee Robinette

Mag-Pie Gift & Art Shop is a one-of-a-kind space that has endured for over 108 years. The shop opened in 1912 in Clarksdale, and has been in the same location ever since. Owner Kathy Goode said the store is often referred to as The Gift and Art Shop, which suits her just fine. “We offer a variety of merchandise to our customers,” she says. “At one time, we were considered the the bridal shop of the Delta.” While brides don’t register for these items much anymore, Goode still carries a gorgeous collection of china, crustal and flatware. “If we don’t have it, I am certainly willing to try and get it,” she adds.

In addition to bridal needs, Goode says they offer an array of items from home décor, which includes lamps, mirrors and furniture. She also stocks a variety of candles such as Voluspa. “We also carry adorable baby items, and have a baby registry to make shopping for a baby shower easy,” she says. “We have the ever-popular ladies loungewear brand PJ Harlow and Barefoot Dreams. We truly have something for everyone.”

Goode purchased the store in June of 2017 when she heard the owners were trying to sale. “At first, I laughed at the thought of me owing ‘The Gift & Art Shop,’ but I could not stop thinking about the opportunity. I have two daughters and I thought that it would be wonderful if maybe one day, we could work together,” she says. “I felt as if God was saying, ‘if you want to do it, here is your opportunity.’ I have loved every minute of being in the business, although it is somewhat overwhelming at times. I truly love being in the store and seeing and helping the customers that I have come to know. I cherish the relationships that have been made with people that I would have not have met otherwise.”













Goode acknowledges that times have changed and many people prefer to shop online, but she hopes everyone will continue to shop local first and give their hometown a chance. “I have had customers suggest certain items and if I feel that is a good fit for us, I will give it a try. We are in the process of getting our ecommerce side of the store going,” she said of having an online presence. “We currently have several bridal registries available online. I invite you to check us out @magpiegiftandart.com.”

During this time, which could change as regulations continue to shift with governmental suggestions, Goode is available at the store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Of course, she is also available by appointment.