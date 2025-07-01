MDCC Administrators Attend Education Conference

Mississippi Delta Community College Dean of Student Services, Christopher Lee, and Director of Financial Aid, Cade Holder, recently attended the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators 2nd Annual Prison Education Program Convening, held June 4–7, in Washington, D.C.

Themed “Aligning Efforts: Navigating the Intersection of Student Services and Prison Education,” the four-day convening focused on the administration of higher education programs in prison and the essential services they provide to incarcerated students. MDCC’s involvement in prison education continues to grow through its robust program at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where students pursue college coursework and credentials designed to support reentry and personal development.

As MDCC continues to strengthen its commitment to incarcerated students, participation in events like the NASFAA PEP Convening underscores the college’s focus on aligning student services and compliance practices to build sustainable, student-centered programs.