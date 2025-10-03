MDCC Announces Enrollment Growth

Mississippi Delta Community College recently announced a four percent overall enrollment increase for Fall 2025, marking the institution’s highest reported preliminary headcount (2,134) and full-time equivalent (1,804) since 2019, prior to the pandemic.

This enrollment milestone reflects broad growth across the college, including a fifty percent increase in Middle College enrollment, a twenty-four percent increase in transfer students, and a ten percent increase in dual enrollment participation. MDCC’s Greenville Higher Education Center (GHEC) also saw a thirty-three percent increase, underscoring the expanding demand for educational access across the Delta.

“This achievement is more than a number—it is a reflection of the collective commitment, creativity, and strategic vision that defines who we are,” says MDCC President Dr. Steven Jones. “Under the banner ‘Forward Together,’ MDCC continues to demonstrate what is possible when we embrace bold, innovative, and strategic approaches to recruitment and student success.”