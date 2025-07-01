Mid-Delta Regional Airport 



Greenville Facility Announces New Carrier

The Greenville Mid-Delta Airport will soon be offering incoming and outgoing flights to both Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons announced the new plans on June 3 at a city council meeting. Denver Air Connection was selected to be the new carrier for the airport following an airline showcase and community fly-in event. Representatives from Contour Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and Denver Air Connection offered proposals and presented aircraft at the showcase. After the event, area residents responded to a community survey, providing their opinions to the city council.

Simmons sees the value of the airport to the community.

“Expanding and enhancing regional connectivity is crucial for economic growth and will position Greenville as a hub for investment and innovation,” he says.

Levell Hawkins, Greenville Airport director, is waiting on an official letter from the Department of Transportation.

“Our tentative start date is October 1,” says Hawkins. “We can set our schedule after we receive the letter. As of now, we plan to have twelve flights a week, including incoming and outgoing flights, to Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.”

The airport, owned by the city of Greenville, currently offers daily outgoing flights to Dallas at 7:30 a.m. and return flights at 6:30 p.m. with Contour Airlines. It boasts two runways: one 7,000 feet long and the other 8,000 feet long. It also provides hangers and services for private planes.

The airport is preparing for an increase in traffic. “We will not be expanding the terminals, but we will have TSA upgrades to make the airport more secure as we make the transition,” says Hawkins.

While the airport is small, it offers the amenities travelers have come to expect. “We have plenty of parking, and we work with Enterprise Car rental,” says Hawkins. “Travelers can contact Enterprise before they travel, and a car will be waiting for them when they arrive at the airport.”

Denver Air Connection will be using ER-J145 jets. According to simpleflying.com, “the ERJ-145 is the largest model in Embraer’s popular ERJ series of regional jets.” The jet holds approximately fifty passengers.

Hawkins is enthusiastic about the upcoming changes at the airport. “People will be able to come to their local airport and travel to two of the largest hubs in the United States,” he says. “Our local airport will be connected to the world, providing exciting travel opportunities for our local residents.”