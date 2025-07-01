MPSC Approves Entergy’s Annual Rate Plan And Savings Program 

On June 17, the Mississippi Public Service Commission approved Entergy Mississippi’s annual rate plan to keep energy rates stable and bills twenty percent below the national average. The plan, taking effect during the July billing cycle, comes as the anticipated summer heat wave will cause customers to increase their energy usage. The typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month will have a bill decrease of .04 cents beginning in this month, keeping bills stable.

Despite the increased costs required to generate power, maintain infrastructure and provide electrical service, Entergy Mississippi’s annual rate plan offsets those costs and ensures rates remain as flat as possible, while customers’ energy use is at its highest.

“We’re thankful for the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s continued oversight and support of our efforts to keep rates affordable while making critical reliability improvements and addressing increased challenges caused by vegetation,” says Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO.

The approved plan provides rate stability while also addressing infrastructure upgrades. It includes approximately $525 million related to power quality and reliability improvements, and efforts planned for 2025 to help customers save money through energy efficiency rebates and savings programs.

“It’s more important than ever that our teams work diligently to help keep bills as low as possible, which is why we approach affordability from every angle,” says Fisackerly. “We’re pulling in large customers, so we can direct their funds to modernizing technologies that will benefit all of our customers. And we’re balancing fuel prices, and our generation resources because we know both can fluctuate. We hope this stability will help customers feel some relief from the heat and in their wallets at a time when they need it most.”