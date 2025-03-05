MS Division Of Atmos Energy Grants $130,000 to Agencies for Assistance

The Mississippi Division of Atmos Energy is helping families stay warm this winter by allocating $130,000 to nonprofit agencies providing energy assistance. These funds will support customers facing financial hardship, helping them cover natural gas bills, past-due balances, deposits, and service charges.

“As part of our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative, we are committed to supporting our neighbors in need,” says Davis Gates, Atmos Energy Public Affairs Manager. “These funds allow us to partner with organizations across Mississippi to ensure families have access to reliable natural gas when they need it most.”

The funding has been distributed among the following agencies:

Bolivar County Community Action Agency received $55,000, LIFT, Inc. in Tupelo,received $20,000, Multi-County Community Service Agency in Meridian, received $15,000, the Salvation Army in Jackson, received $10,000, Wesley House in Meridian, received $5,000, AJFC Community Action Agency in Natchez, received $5,000, and the Salvation Army in Greenwood,received $20,000.

Elnora Littleton, Executive Director of Bolivar County Community Action Agency stated, “Bolivar County Community Action Agency is deeply grateful for the generous contribution Atmos Energy has given to the agency to support the mission of our program. Their willingness to assist our families weather life’s hiccups makes all the difference in the world. It has significantly impacted our ability to serve and continue the war against poverty, helping people and changing lives,” says Elnora Littleton, Executive Director of Bolivar County Community Action Agency.