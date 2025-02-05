Porter To Perform at GRAMMY Museum MS on February 13

GRAMMY® nominated songwriter, singer and producer David Porter—known for penning songs for artists such as James Brown, Celine Dion, Drake, Eminem, Aretha Franklin, Bonnie Raitt, Otis Redding, ZZ Top, and more—will make a special appearance at GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi for an installment of their An Evening With series.

The program will be moderated by Gebre Waddell. Gebre Waddell is an American entrepreneur, author, and audio engineer from Memphis, Tennessee. He is the CEO and co-founder of Sound Credit, a pioneering technology platform for the music industry, and serves as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy.

Sponsored by Mississippi Arts Commission and Visit Mississippi, the event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanders Soundstage. A reception will take place before the event at 6:00 p.m. featuring a cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the most esteemed and accomplished songwriters of our generation, David Porter, to our Museum for a special evening of conversation,” says Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “From his longtime association with the legendary Stax Records, to the songs he’s written and composed for many award-winning artists, David has made such an immeasurable impact on American music. We look forward to having him here to share the many highlights of his prolific career.”

Tickets are currently on sale at grammymuseumms.org.