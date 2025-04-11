Regions Bank Receives Gallup 2025 Exceptional Workplace Award

Regions Bank has announced it received the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for employee engagement. This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the 11th year Regions has been recognized by Gallup.

“The engagement of our associates is foundational to our company’s success,” says Dave Keenan, Regions Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer. “Engagement creates a workplace where current talent wants to stay, and new talent wants to join. This award is an honor, and it is motivation to continue our efforts around creating a workplace where our associates can grow and thrive throughout their careers at Regions.”

Gallup found that Regions has continued to engage and develop its associates in innovative ways, setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across fifty-three industries and ninety countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $157 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs.

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems.