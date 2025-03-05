RelVitalize Therapy Infusions and Health Services 



Clarksdale Based Business Continues to Grow

A family-driven healthcare business is making a profound impact on the community. ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions & Health Services, founded by a team of dedicated medical professionals, is bringing much-needed IV therapy and outpatient healthcare services to the Mississippi Delta.

Nora McNeal, co-founder of ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions, a graduate of Phillips Community College in Arkansas in 1995, healthcare has always been more than just a profession—it’s a lifelong commitment. As a registered nurse (RN) and mother of nine children, Nora’s passion for patient care became the foundation for a multi-generational healthcare legacy.

“I watched my mother as she crossed the Arkansas bridge every day, showing her commitment to taking care of her family and furthering her education,” says Anna Jones, NP.

Today, several of her children have followed in her footsteps. Tiffany Mcneal-Calhoun is a 2017 graduate of Mississippi University of Women with a Bachelor of Nursing as a Registered Nurse (RN), specializing in labor & delivery. Anna Jones has been in healthcare for over thirteen years, a graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Master’s of Nursing, becoming a certified Nurse Practitioner in 2018, Amber McNeal-Stacker, who followed in her twin sister’s footsteps, Anna, who went on to pursue a Master’s of Nursing at University of Southern Mississippi as well, becoming a certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) in 2021, all co-founders of ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions.

The family’s journey into entrepreneurship was not only fueled by their professional experience but also by personal hardship. In 2021, a loved one required a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line, undergoing three intravenous antibiotic treatments daily for six weeks. As family members took turns providing care, they quickly realized that Mississippi’s Delta region lacked accessible IV therapy services. This challenge sparked an idea—to bring high-quality IV hydration and infusion treatments to their own community.

While on a travel nursing assignment in Oregon, co-founder, Tiffany, was introduced to IV therapy solutions. The exposure to hydration treatments, vitamin infusions, and outpatient care opened their eyes to the potential of offering these services in Mississippi, where few clinics specialized in IV therapy. Recognizing the gap in healthcare accessibility, the family saw an opportunity to establish their own business—not just as a career move, but as a mission to serve their hometown.

“The name came from adding an “I” to revitalize to represent intravenous (IV) within a vein, which birthed “ReIVitalize,” says Jones.

In June 2022, they founded ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions & Health Services. Doors were officially open in June 2023. They are now approaching their second anniversary in June 2025, the business continues to grow, offering a range of services that extend beyond IV therapy. Their office is located at 220 Sunflower Avenue, Clarksdale, MS.

ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions began as a specialized IV therapy clinic, offering hydration treatments, vitamin infusions, and energy-boosting drips. However, as community demand grew, they expanded their services to include: Minor Outpatient Care, Physicals, DNA Testing, Lab Services, and TB Skin Tests. ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions offers flexible appointment-based services. This allows patients to schedule treatments at their convenience, making healthcare more accessible for busy individuals and families.

Despite their steady growth, the family has faced challenges with insurance coverage. Many of their IV therapy and wellness services are not covered by traditional insurance plans, requiring patients to pay out-of-pocket. However, the team at ReIVitalize has worked hard to ensure that their pricing remains affordable, making high-quality care accessible to those who need it most.

“Providing healthcare services with the highest level of compassion and professionalism at an affordable rate is our aim,” says Jones.

The Mississippi Delta has long struggled with limited healthcare access, particularly in rural areas where residents often face long travel distances to medical facilities. By bringing IV therapy and urgent care services directly to Clarksdale, ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions is playing a crucial role in bridging this healthcare gap.

By offering a mix of traditional and innovative healthcare solutions, the clinic is addressing preventive care, wellness, and urgent treatment needs—all within a locally owned and operated facility.

“I want potential clients to know we are open Monday through Sunday, even though our hours may not state that. But if a person calls us, if we have availability, we will come,” says Jones.

With their deep-rooted commitment to patient care, the McNeal family is proving that healthcare innovation doesn’t have to come from large hospital systems—it can start with a dedicated group of professionals who truly care.

ReIVitalize Therapy Infusions healthcare is more than a business —it’s a generational mission. What started as a mother’s passion has evolved into a full-fledged healthcare facility that is transforming lives in Mississippi’s Delta region. Their story is a testament to the power of family, resilience, and a commitment to service.