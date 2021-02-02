By Charlotte Buchanan

Richie Moore is General Manager of the Public Service Commission of Yazoo City. He is a native of Yazoo County. He grew up in Benton. His educational and work background make him well qualified for this position.

After graduating from Yazoo County High School in 2003, he earned a BSBA in Accounting from Mississippi College and then acquired his MBA from Mississippi College, both while he worked full time at Entergy Mississippi. In 2004 through 2007, he worked at Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association as a Groundman/Apprentice lineman serving rural Yazoo County with electric power. From 2008-2018, he worked with Entergy Mississippi as Apprentice Lineman at the Rankin County Network. “Once I completed the apprenticeship program, I was promoted to Journeyman Lineman at the Madison County Network. While doing that, I attended Mississippi College to obtain my BSBA in accounting. Shortly after, I moved into professional and administrative roles while obtaining my MBA. As an Engineer Associate with Entergy, I designed electric distribution systems and produced work order documents for the construction crews. From there, I was a distribution operation. My last role with Entergy I was a Utility Performance Manager, responsible for monitoring networks’ performance indicators throughout the state and to collaborate with supervisors and managers to implement solutions that enhanced the operations of our networks,” says Moore. In 2017, he became General Manager of the Public Service Commission in Yazoo City.

“In my work, we are a public utility that provides electricity to 5,500 customers and we provide water and wastewater services to approximately 4,700 customers,” he says.

Despite the fact that he has a demanding job, Moore finds time for his family. He freely admits that he is a “do it yourselfer”. “I love doing projects at home, grilling and being outdoors while spending time with my family,” he said. He is a member of the Yazoo Rotary Club and was selected to be in Leadership Mississippi student for the Class of 2020. Due to COVID 19, the class will continue through 2021

Moore believes that the Delta region needs improvement of access to broadband internet and more utility scaled water and wastewater infrastructure. “We still have a significant number of citizens that are utilizing unreliable private water wells to get their portable water,” he says.

He thinks that the Mississippi River is one of our best assets. “The Mississippi River can allow for transportation of manufactured goods throughout our country. Our region also has an abundance of recreational land for outdoor sports and activities. In addition to this, our heritage of great southern food, music and hospitality make this a wonderful place to live,” he says.

Moore and his wife, Amy, have two children, a ten-year-old son, Julian and a five-year-old daughter, Emily. The family attends Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Bentonia.