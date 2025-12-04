Sam’s Town Casino in Tunica Has Announced Closure



Effective November 9, Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Tunica missing, permanently closed its doors after thirty-one years of operation. Employees were notified of the closing by Boyd Gaming Corporation, the property’s parent company, in late October. In a statement released by Boyd, the company stated, “This was not an easy decision for our Company. However, demand throughout the northwest Mississippi market has declined significantly over the past twenty years…our decision to close Sam’s Town is a result of these market conditions, and follows our best efforts to adjust the business to address lower demand.” When Sam’s Town originally opened on May 25, 1994, it was the largest casino in Tunica, featuring a hotel that would go on to expand to 860 rooms after a $40 million investment by Boyd’s in 1996. The company extended is thanks to patrons for their loyalty on its website and gave specific information on the status of reward credit redemptions. After this closing, five casinos currently remain in the Tunica area. The number of Sam’s Town employees affected by the closure has not been disclosed.