Greenwood Boutique Offers a Great Selection for Babies, Toddlers and Tweens

By Leanna Miller

Sprout, Greenwood’s newest Childrens’ store, opened its doors this past March. Owner Mary Clyde King serves area families with classic, yet modern, children’s clothing from top boutique brands in a bright and inviting setting. After their grand opening, the children’s store was warmly received by families eager to dress their little sophisticates. “I love the retail industry and I love building relationships with my customers and helping them find the perfect outfit or gift,” says King, who has three children of her own under the age of seven.

King was only in the tenth grade when she began working retail at The Country Gentleman in Greenville. After graduating college with an elementary education degree and moving back home to the Delta with her husband Miller, she was approached by the owners of Indianola’s Lavender Lane about opening a children’s space in their store in August 2018. Their growing family relocated to Greenwood in late 2019, and she heard of a potential space opening downtown toward the end of 2022. The decision was made to move the store to Greenwood.

Her son, Sam, was only eighteen months old when King opened the first Sprout.

She recalls, “I had brands I loved to put him in and wanted to bring them to my shop!” she says. Brands carried at Sprout are: Little English, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Magnolia Baby, Lila + Hayes, Angel Dear, Peggy Green, Bella Bliss, James and Lottie, Lullaby Set, Pink Chicken, Noodle and Boo, Bari Lynn, Lola and the Boys, Pleat, Gabby Girl, Southern Tide, Southern Marsh, Prodoh, Fieldstone, Footmates, L’Amour Shoes, CHUS, Baby Deer Shoes, ShuShop, Apple of my Isla, and many more. With sizes available from infant to tween, there is great selection for children of all ages.

“Seeing a child smile in my store because of a dress, a toy, or a pair of shoes makes me happy because that’s the goal—happiness! Let them be little, ‘cause they’re only that way for a while,” says King.