State Awarded Over $205 Million for Rural Healthcare Advancement  

Governor Tate Reeves recently announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded Mississippi $205,907,220 through the Rural Health Transformation Program to strengthen healthcare in rural communities throughout the state. The award is the result of the state of Mississippi submitting its plan in November 2025.

Mississippi’s plan, which was first announced by Reeves, was developed with broad input from key stakeholders across the state. The plan is focused on improving healthcare and patient outcomes for Mississippians, strengthening the state’s rural health workforce, and ensuring sustainable access to care for those who need it most. Additionally, when fully implemented, the goal of the plan is to ensure that by 2031, every rural Mississippian will have reliable access to high-quality healthcare services, both in-person and through telehealth, supporting increased access points and healthier communities across the state.

“This is another big win for Mississippi,” says Reeves. “When we developed our plan, we worked with experts from across Mississippi. Together, we came up with a strategy that best serves Mississippians and makes the biggest impact on healthcare in rural communities throughout the state.

Mississippi’s plan is broken into six initiatives and designed to benefit residents across the state. The six initiatives are:

Statewide Rural Health Assessment: Mississippi will engage a third-party to conduct a comprehensive statewide assessment of rural healthcare needs, both today and looking forward ten years.

The Coordinated Regional Integrated Systems Initiative: This initiative is designed to transform rural healthcare delivery across the state by creating a connected, data-driven network of emergency, clinical and community-based services.

The Workforce Expansion Initiative: This initiative is designed to strengthen the healthcare workforce in rural areas, improving access, continuity, and quality of care.

The Health Technology Advancement and Modernization Initiative: This initiative is designed to modernize rural healthcare systems.

The Telehealth Adoption and Provider Support Initiative: This initiative is designed to strengthen rural healthcare by increasing virtual care access, supporting providers in adopting telehealth, and exploring innovative payment models.

The Building Rural Infrastructure for Delivery, Growth and Efficiency Initiative: This initiative is designed to strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure by improving access to specialized care, closing care gaps, and supporting innovative pilot programs that enhance healthcare delivery and improve outcomes.