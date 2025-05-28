Tunica Arena Celebrates Twenty-Five Years



The Multipurpose Facility is Largest in the State

The Tunica Arena is Mississippi’s largest indoor arena and is considered one of the South’s most versatile event destinations. This year the Arena marks its twenty-fifth anniversary and in April welcomed its new management company, Chazen Capital.

“We are excited to ensure the Tunica Arena continues to thrive as a world-class destination for entertainment and events. Our collaborative approach at Tunica Arena allows us to invest in the community and elevate the profile of the region as a cultural and entertainment hub. We’re excited about the future of the Arena and its role in shaping Tunica’s identity on a national stage,” says Darious “Rocc” Travis, Chief Talent and Booking Officer for Tunica Arena.

The Arena hosted the inaugural Tunica County Spring Carnival in early May to kick off “a new era under new management.” The three-day family festival offered free admission and parking for a weekend filled with rides, games and food trucks.

The Arena, located in Tunica County, was built in 2000 at a cost of $25 million and continues to be “a cornerstone of entertainment, agriculture, commerce and tourism in the region,” according to Arena officials.

Tunica Arena has 48,000 square feet of climate-controlled event space, seating for more than 5,000 guests and over 150,000 square feet of adjoining covered pavilion space and more than 700 stalls. The Arena also offers VIP skyboxes, RV accommodations and outdoor arenas, giving it “unmatched flexibility with authentic Southern hospitality.”

The venue hosts a variety of entertainment and events, including concerts, rodeos, livestock shows, sporting events, trade expos, festivals and community gatherings.

Arena officials say that the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Tunica Arena generate millions of dollars of economic impact for the county and the surrounding communities.

“The Tunica Arena and Expo Center has long been a cornerstone of regional tourism strategy for Tunica County. Its ability to host everything from championship rodeos or horse shows to large-scale concerts and sporting events brings thousands of visitors to Tunica County each year,” says Sirron Crawford, Chief Business Development Officer for Tunica Arena.

“That foot traffic has a real economic impact – not just inside the arena, but in the local area hotels, restaurants, on casino floors and other local businesses. We view the Tunica Arena as a vital asset in both sustaining and growing the region’s tourism economy while delivering a mixture of entertainment and events for the local community.”

The venue is fully equipped to accommodate events of all scales and industries. From equine and agricultural showcases to music festivals, corporate expos, and sporting competitions, the Tunica Arena delivers on both functionality and guest experience.

“At the Tunica Arena, our priority is delivering seamless, high-quality experiences for every event we host—from national expos to local community gatherings,” says Michael Brown, Chief Operations Officer. “Our team is deeply committed to operational excellence, safety, and efficiency across every aspect of the facility. Whether it’s managing logistics, staffing, or compliance, we ensure that every event runs smoothly and reflects the goal we have for high standards to make Tunica Arena a trusted venue across the South.”

The Tunica County Board of Supervisors approved the new three-year management agreement with Chazen in April.

The company said the executive team overseeing the Tunica Arena and Exposition Center and the Tunica Sports Complex has extensive backgrounds in entertainment, event management, marketing, and venue operations.

“Each team member brings a distinctive combination of expertise, innovation, and a proven history of delivering results. Together, they are committed to transforming these facilities into premier destinations for events, entertainment, and community engagement,” according to Tunica Arena.

Along with decades of experience, the Tunica Arena management team is “not only equipped to run complex facilities but is also uniquely positioned to elevate the region’s profile in the national event landscape. Their comprehensive and strategic approach to venue management ensures operational excellence, meaningful community integration, and long-term growth for the Tunica Arena and Sports Complex.”

Tunica Arena officials said they plan to continue to attract diverse event producers. “We have a great list of events confirmed for 2025 with more to be added in 2025 and a lot of growth planned for 2026.”

The company describes the Tunica Arena as “a world class purpose built equestrian facility, the largest of its kind in Mississippi and the Delta. We are in the hospitality and entertainment business and will focus growth efforts on customer service, enhancing guest experience through food and beverage offerings, facility management and a diverse event calendar.”

Tunica Arena said it will rely heavily on social media to promote the Arena “but we will deploy a mix of advertising across physical and digital mediums, we need to meet people where they are to get their attention.

The Arena employs about twelve people and outsources landscaping, maintenance, marketing, legal, accounting, food, beverage and other services. Depending on the size of an event, employment can reach into the hundreds. Tunica Arena will soon be hiring additional full time, part time and contractor positions, officials said.

Tunica Arena is now offering a range of sponsorship packages tailored to meet a variety of marketing and brand positioning needs, according to Arena officials.

“Partnering with the Tunica Arena means aligning with one of Mississippi’s premier event destinations and gaining exposure to a wide-ranging audience throughout the year,” says Alexandra Heller from MDD, the agency of record for the Tunica Arena management team. “We’re excited to work with regional and national partners to create customized sponsorships that bring real value.”

For more information about attending events, hosting an event or sponsorship opportunities, contact www.TunicaArena.com.