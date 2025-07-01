Washington Co. Entities Hold 2025 Meeting

On May 25, the Washington County Economic Alliance (WCEA), Delta Compass, and the Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2025 Annual Meeting and Banquet at the historic E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center in Downtown Greenville. The event welcomed business leaders, elected officials, and community members for an evening of celebration, reflection, and recognition of progress across Washington County.

Mary Catherine Brooks, Chamber Director at Washington County Economic Alliance introduced the Chamber’s new digital platforms, including a redesigned website, a member portal, and the MemberPlus mobile app, which allows members to update their business profiles, post job openings, register for events, and stay informed about Chamber activities. She encouraged all attendees to download the app and enable notifications to stay engaged.

The Chamber and WCEA then honored other outstanding individuals and businesses with the following awards. Joe Nash, of Delta Group, was honored as Businessman of the Year for his contributions to economic development and business leadership.