WHEF’s Get2College Program Launches Mobile Center Resource

The Woodward Hines Education Foundation (WHEF) and its Get2College program recently held a ribbon cutting for a new Get2College Mobile Center, a first-of-its-kind resource designed to bring free college and career planning services directly to students and families across Mississippi.

Hosted in partnership with the City of Greenville and Mayor Errick D. Simmons at the Mississippi Delta Community College Greenville Higher Education Center, the launch celebrated a bold new way to “meet students where they are”—from schools and libraries to churches and even Friday night football games.

“As president of MDCC, I can tell you that we see every day how education transforms lives, strengthens families, and builds communities,” says Dr. Steven Jones, President of Mississippi Delta Community College. “When our students succeed, the entire Delta succeeds. This partnership reflects the very best of who we are: a community united by the belief that every student, no matter their zip code, deserves access to the future that education provides.”

The Mobile Center provides FAFSA completion, financial aid guidance, college applications, testing support, and one-on-one advising.

“This isn’t just a vehicle—it’s a mission on wheels,” says Jim McHale, President and CEO of WHEF. “By taking our services directly to communities, we’re helping remove the barriers that keep too many students from pursuing education beyond high school.”

Made possible through generous support from the Walton Family Foundation and Entergy Mississippi, the Mobile Center is designed to expand equitable access to postsecondary planning—particularly in rural and underserved areas where transportation, limited counseling staff, and unreliable internet often hinder college enrollment.

This effort supports Mississippi’s Ascent to fifty-five percent goal—the state’s postsecondary attainment plan that aims for fifty-five percent of working-age Mississippians to hold a degree or credential by 2030, and sixty percent by 2035.