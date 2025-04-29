Why A Community Foundation Matters 

In the heart of the Mississippi Delta lies a quiet powerhouse for good—one that many residents may not realize is shaping lives and supporting the local economy every day. The Community Foundation of Washington County, Mississippi (CFWC) is more than a charitable organization. It is a vehicle for sustained impact, economic resilience, and communal growth. From supporting

tornado victims to funding

student scholarships, the foundation is a lifeline for countless families and nonprofits across the region.

Community foundations serve as philanthropic backbones in their regions. They align donor intent with community needs, manage endowments for long-term giving, and offer competitive grants that strengthen nonprofits. Perhaps most importantly, they provide an easy entry point for anyone—regardless of income level—to make a difference. Whether someone has $5 or $50,000 to give, the CFWC ensures those gifts are used wisely and with measurable impact.

The Community Founda-tion of Washington County exemplifies how thoughtful philanthropy can catalyze economic and social transformation. Take, for example, the Education Foundation of Greenville. Each year, this fund awards over $50,000 in scholarships to 50 high school students. These scholarships not only lighten the financial load for families but also help build a skilled, college-educated workforce that can contribute back to the community.

In response to the devastating 2023 tornadoes that hit Rolling Fork and Silver City, the Delta Force Longterm Disaster Recovery committee utilized the South Delta Disaster Recovery Fund to help families rebuild their lives. With over $2 million raised and spent, the committee recently completed the 24th home rebuild and continues to fund repairs. These efforts don’t just restore homes—they sustain local construction jobs, bolster community morale, and inject dollars into the local economy.

Through programs like the Police & Citizens Fund, which purchases necessary equipment for officers outside their department’s budget, and the Delta Kidney Foundation, which covers transportation, utilities, and medications for patients, the CFWC addresses needs that often fall through the cracks of public funding. These initiatives support not only individual recipients but also the broader systems—like public health and safety—that underpin a functioning society.

Food insecurity is a major challenge in rural Mississippi. The Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund tackles this issue head-on, distributing $50,000 to $80,000 annually to local food pantries and distribution centers. The fund not only helps feed families but also supports the local agricultural and retail food economy by purchasing and distributing goods from regional sources.

Programs like Pathways 2 Possibilities, which brings college, business, and career representatives to interact with 8th graders, lay the groundwork for long-term economic development. By exposing youth to future pathways early, the foundation helps cultivate a pipeline of informed, motivated young people who can contribute meaningfully to the Delta’s future.

The Musical Arts Leadership Award and the Beth McKnight Delta Cotton Belles Endowment further showcase the CFWC’s dedication to nurturing both the arts and sustainable community development. These endowments support not only individuals but also cultural identity and long-term economic health through investment returns.

At its core, a community foundation like CFWC brings people together to solve local problems using local solutions. It bridges gaps between needs and resources, between generosity and strategy. And by focusing on sustainability, it ensures that today’s giving becomes tomorrow’s opportunity.

Whether you’re a student with a dream, a family facing disaster, or a donor seeking purpose, the Community Foundation of Washington County proves that strategic philanthropy is not only a moral good but an economic engine. In a region often overlooked in national conversations, CFWC stands as a reminder that local foundations don’t just support communities—they help build them.

For funding opportunities, contact me at 662.580.4500 or email dherrin@cfwashco.org.

Darla Herrin is the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Washington County.