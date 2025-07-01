Wicker Announces Over $21 Million in Airport Grants

The Federal Aviation Administration recently awarded Mississippi with a total of $21.48 million in fifty-two grants. These funds will support critical improvements such as runway construction, lighting, signage, and terminal improvements to ensure the continued efficiency and safety of the national airspace system.

“Upgrading local air travel is an investment in the future of Mississippi. This funding will bring necessary advancements to our airport systems and provide more business opportunities for Mississippians. I look forward to these improvements being made to spur economic development in our great state,” says U.S. Senator Roger Wicker.

FY25 Airport Improvement Program Funding totaled $11,582,235.

Delta area communities receiving funding include:

City of Drew and Ruleville – $506,988; Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board – $150.000; City of Indianola – $97,800; and the City of Greenville – $186,000.

FY25 Airport Infrastructure Grant Funding for the state totaled $9,895,282.00.

Delta area communities receiving funding include:

Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board – $95,000; Cities of Drew and Ruleville – $444,000.

In addition to the Delta communites mentioned, other funds will be made available to airports across the state.